Chidera Akemalu has emerged winner, The Young CEO Reality TV Show 2019. Indeed it was a show of glitz and glamour during the grand finale which was held at Pelican Hall, Pelican International Hotel, Chevy View Estate, Lekki, Lagos on Saturday, October 19.

Speaking, an excited Akamelu who goes home with N1m and a multi-million naira car said she was overwhelmed with joy: “I am overwhelmed at my victory and I want to thank God for bringing me this far and also, I want to thank the organisers for giving me a platform to showcase my talent.”

In his address, Prince Christopher Nebe, MD/CEO of Phamatex Industries Ltd, the sponsors of the reality TV show congratulated Akemalu. He said: “We are excited to present to you today the winner of The Young CEO Reality TV Show 2019. This is in line with our vision of empowering enterprising young and hardworking Nigerians.”

Akamelu, a thriving entrepreneur and founder, Trendy Closet By Dera, an online store is currently studying French.

The runners-up were Josephine Chisom Okonkwo, CEO, Odettegrand; Kester Gfella, CEO Light House Entertainment; John Oho, CEO FXTicari INC. and Mabel Christian, CEO Belluxury Emporium.

Guests included Mr Akinpelu, Tochukwu Micheal, Jossy Vasachy, Chita Agu Johnson, Esther White Bassey and judges were David Agu, CEO Entrepreneur Africa: Chisom Egwuatu, CEO The Vain Stores and Temi Ajibewa, author, speaker and business coach.

Sponsors included AfriOne, Green Lotto Nigeria, NTEL, OHWow Popcorn, Silvertine International Autos, Dabinchi Global Limited and Delaquine Services among a host of others.