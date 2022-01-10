OBINNA Chidoka, member representing Idemili North and Idemili South Federal Constituency, Anambra at the weekend flagged off the construction of a one kilometre road project in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area.

Chidoka also distributed about 1,000 bags of rice to his constituents across the 24 political wards and 17 communities that made up the constituency on the day which coincided with his 48th birthday.

It would be recalled that Chidoka had last month held an appreciation meeting where he distributed cars, tricycles, shuttles buses, power generating sets and food items to Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) faithful.

Speaking at the event, Chidoka said Nigerian families needed every support they could get in view of the high cost of living, especially food items at the moment.

“I have come to realise that the economy is getting tight for everybody and this being the month of January when families have spent a lot on Christmas with so much bill to pay, I decided to support you with this.

“A bag of local rice is about N27,000 and that is about the minimum wage of workers, so if you are lucky to benefit, thank God but if you don’t get it today, be sure it may be your turn tomorrow,” he said.

Chidoka said though the primary function of a lawmaker was to influence legislation that affected their people, he had been able to attract capital projects that positively affect the life of the members of his constituency.

He said he had attracted projects including roads, school blocks, streetlights, transformers, water to all the 17 communities in the constituency.

Chidoka called on the Federal Government to complete the second Niger bridge on time as well as the connecting roads to make the bridge functional and effective.