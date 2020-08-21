Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has debunked the killing of eight persons, including an unidentified community leader in Luebe community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Police public relations officer in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), disclosed this yesterday, following a report that a chief and eight others were killed in the community.

Omoni said a battle of supremacy between two cult gangs, Icelanders and Greenlanders, in Luebe community, occurred and claimed the lives of two cultists and a community leader.

Daily Sun gathered that the community leader, whose identify could not be ascertained as at the time of filing the report, was said to be supporting one of the cult groups.

Report gathered from the Divisional Police Officer in the area, revealed that the two cult groups, which had been locked in a perennial war of supremacy, stormed the community and went for their perceived opponents, killing two and a chief.

Wife of the chief, according to the report, later went to the police station to lodge the incident and on the receipt of the complaint, the senior police officer and his men immediately mobilized to the scene and restored normalcy.