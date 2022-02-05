At over 80, many would have expected the elder statesman and Obanla of Iwo kingdom, High Chief Abiola Ogundokun to be resting and slow down in his act of charity. But it seems that as the Octogenarian community leader gets older, he renews his pact to render kindness, especially with the need for charity obviously climbing, particularly to combat the rising poverty and hunger, especially from the pandemic’s economic fallout. Since 1976 when he was the councillor in Ward 1, Iwo Local Government of the old Oyo State, Chief Ogundokun started a foundation that has been catering to the needs of his people. This foundation, ever since, has contributed meaningfully to the education and political lives of many people in and outside of Iwoland.

However, while there could be so many other needs that can be overwhelming for some donors, Ogundokun is not ready to be hinged by any challenges as the 86-year old chieftain of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN) would rather starve himself than see his people suffer. In demonstration of this, the publisher of Conscience Magazine recently empowered numerous less privileged in his homestead of Iwo, Osun State. Through his foundation, Ogundokun distributed foods and cash to the people. Spotlight also gathered that some politicians in the zone rose to the high position through nomination from the Ogundokun Foundation, while thousands of others have benefited from his free education and care for the eye-impaired people projects. The foundation has also built the administrative building of Iwo East LCDA, extension of Iwo Central Mosque, settling of hospital bills, sponsoring of pilgrimage to Hajj and contribution to the building of Iwo palace.

