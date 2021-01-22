On January 2, 2021, an illustrious son of Ojoto, Chief Afam Obi, the CEO of Afatex Logistics and Afatex Properties, was conferred with the chieftaincy title Ichie Anuka Agujiegbe I of Ojoto by HRM Igwe Gerald Mbamalu, Eze Ojoto III, the traditional ruler of Ojoto, during his maiden Ofala festival in his palace.