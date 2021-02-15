Daniel Kanu

The leading rights coalitions of civil society group and voice of the Niger Delta region, United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS) said

globally-renowned Nigerian elder statesman, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, is hale, strong and heartily alive, contrary to latest insinuations that he is coma.

The group said there was no cause for alarm ,even as it reiterated the region’s prayers for the 93years old outstanding visionary lleader to live many more years of mental acuity and purposeful life.

UNDEDSS, also extended it’s salute to the one-year old Bayelsa State Government under the leadership of Governor Douye Diri, declaring that he has made impressive efforts at justifying his having been divinely appointed Governor of the state.

In a statement signed by UNDEDSS Secretary-General, Comrade Tony .I. Uranta it noted that ”Our national leader, and mentor, Chief Clark, is a gif to the Ijawnation and Niger Delta by God Almighty, just as Chief Obafemi Awolowo was to the Yoruba people. Our leader is in no way near leaving us now, whilst Nigeria is no way near fulfilling its commitments to the Ijaw nation and the Niger Delta!.

“”.UNDEDSS is joining the Bayelsa State and people to celebrate 12 months of the Govrrnor Diri Administration and we are using the opportunity to further advise Gov.Douye Diri to accelerate his government’s bridge-building efforts in order to get all Izon peoples working together as one, without any negative fallouts from the last gubernatorial primaries and elections in the state.

“Governor Diri is uniquely positioned to lead the Niger Delta’s many vital thrusts, such as our unshakeable opposition to the anti-people Water Resources Amendments Bill still loitering the National Assembly against the wishes of all well-meaning Nigerians, especially those of us of the Niger Delta region”‘

The statement noted further that “”in tandem with the proactive political thrust of the Niger Delta’s virile six state Governments, UNDEDSS foresees an evolutionary leap with the region spearheading the new Nigeria normal of true federalism within the next six months, at most!”.