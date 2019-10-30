Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Hearing has commenced in the appeals filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, against the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari, with the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, leading a seven-man panel.

Other members of the panel are Justices Bode Rhodes-Vivour, Kayode Ariwoola, John Okoro, Amiru Sanusi, Ejembi Eko and Uwani Abba-Ajji.

In a 66 grounds of appeal, Atiku and his political party have asked the apex court to reverse the decision of the Presidential Election Tribunal which upheld the victory of President Buhari.

It is their contention that the Tribunal erred in law in its resolution of the five issues it identified for the determination of the petition.

This is coming days after Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP, and his legal team expressed worries over the delay in naming justices to preside over their appeal.

In the said judgement under appeal, the Tribunal had on September 11 resolved all the issues raised in the appeal in favour of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressive Congress (APC) and President Buhari.