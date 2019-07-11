Computer network administrator and publisher, Isong Cyril has joined other Nigerians to wish a philanthropist, Chief Kenneth Ogbe a happy birthday.

This is contained in a statement he personally signed saying: “Today as you mark your 57th birthday, Your Excellency, I raise a toast to an amazing leader, academic and mentor without measure. Wishing a very happy birthday to a very wonderful boss. I’m grateful to work with a boss who treats me with love and respect. It is my hope that you continue to spread your wings and fly. May your heart know happiness today and in all the days of your life.

“As a man of grace, you have demonstrated that the gift of God is not to be taken lightly, and for this, you have committed yourself to service and betterment of our country, and society,” the statement read.

While extolling his good virtues, he added: “I join millions of Nigerians, women and men of goodwill to wish the peoples’ mentor and a godly man a Happy Birthday and urge you to continue to inspire with your dedication, zest and unflinching loyalty to God and country.”