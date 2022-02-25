By Austin Mac-Albert Anene

“Greatness is a virtue admired and cherished by many but only a few have what it takes to be truly great.”

These wise sayings encapsulate the life and times of Minen Eja Tawo Abang, who departed this earthly abode on October 15, 2021, at the age of 83.

A man of distinct character and nobility, Minen Eja Tawo Abang lived a life that was all-encompassing. He was a trailblazer in many respects. He distinguished himself as a public servant and served the Cross River State Government in various capacities, before retiring in 1997, after 35 years of meritorious service in the Ministry of Agriculture.

As a community leader, Minen Eja Tawo Abang was an epitome of honesty, fairness, equity and justice. He devoted all his time, energy and resources to the pursuit of peace and progress of his community, state and country in general. He was revered for his wisdom and opinion in resolving intricate disputes.

He was a man of the people who endeared himself to many, especially the less privileged, for his kindness and generosity. To him, nothing was too precious to be reserved at the expense of people’s comfort and happiness. He believed strongly that the true meaning of life could only be achieved when everyone was happy.

Minen Eja Tawo Abang was a loving husband and father who worked hard to make his family happy and comfortable. He also bequeathed to his children the real value of a life of humility, hard work, honesty and service. These account for the success they have achieved in their respective endeavours.

A native of Ogbagante, Akparabong, in Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River State, the late Minen Eja Tawo Abang will be buried on Saturday, February 19, 2022, in his country home with all honours deserving of an icon and an illustrious son.

He is survived by his wife, children, including a distinguished Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Tawo Eja Tawo, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, numerous relatives and friends.

While we will all miss Chief (Minen) Eja Tawo Abang, we are consoled that his legacy and good works will outlive him. Adieu Chief (Minen) Eja Tawo Abang.