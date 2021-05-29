From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The newly-appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya, has assumed office at the Army Headquarters, Abuja. The Army Chief who arrived the army headquarters at about noon, went straight to office of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabo at the Defence Headquarters. He was accompanied by the Chief of Policy and Plans Headquarters Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen Benjamin Ahanotu and the Commander Army Headquarters Garrison Major General Dahiru Sanusi.

Welcoming the new COAS to his office, Gen Irabor, congratulated him on the appointment and wished him a successful tenure as he assumes command. He urged him to build on the legacy of his predecessor, particularly in the fight against insurgency and banditry that is ravaging some parts of the country.