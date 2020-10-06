Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The combined first, second and third quarters of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) conference begins today in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, and the epicentre of over a decade of Boko Haram insurgency.

Army Chief of Policy and Plans Lt Gen Lamidi Adeosun explained that preparations for the first quarter of the COAS conference was suspended early March following confirmed index case of novel coronavirus on February 27.

‘The conference is an opportunity to review our operations and administrative matters,’ he explained.

He said the success of the conference would be determined by the robust contributions of commanders and officers. The outcome of the conference is expected to enhance operational and administrative performances of the Nigerian Army.

Army spokesman Col Sagir Musa, while introducing the occasion at the Opening Ceremony held at the Command Guest House Multi-Purpose Hall on Tuesday, said the impact of COVID-19 on army activities including the Chief of Army Staff conference was enormous.

He also stressed that the conference holding between Tuesday, October 5 and 9, would “holistically” review the counter-insurgency in the North East and anti-banditry operation in the North West.

Scores of army commanders, officers and staff officers from the army headquarters are attending the five days conference.