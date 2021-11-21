From John Adams, Minna

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya has declared a full scale war against armed bandits terrorizing Nigerians across the country, ordering the soldiers to kill them and bring their corpses and weapons.

“I have ordered the troops to be more resolute and more deceive in dealing with the bandits, I have urged them not to relent in their efforts”.

The Chief of Army Staff spoke in Minna on Sunday when he paid an operational visit to the 31 Artillery Brigade and Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) Minna, the Niger state capital.

He also used the visit to also Commissioned the TRADOC Officers Transit accommodationon, New Training and Doctrine Command Arms Store and ground breaking of Nursery and Primary School Nigeria Army Officers Wives Association, Minna Military Cantonment Chapter.

The Chief of Army Staff commended the troops for their efforts in fighting the bandits and other criminal elements, and urged them not to relent but continue to engage the bandits in more deceive way, adding that “that is what we will continue to do”.

He said the Army would continue to motivate the troops by providing necessary supports to enable them provide security in the troubled states and Nigeria as a whole.

Lieutenant General Yahaya said the visit will afford him the opportunity to have first hand interaction with the troops and know their challenges and encourage them to put in their best for the betterment of the country.

He called for support from citizens to provide the Army and other security agencies with credible information to enable them deal with the criminals.

“I urged all to lay their helping hand in passage of accurate information to the Army and other security agencies. These criminals, many of them live with us. I want the public to operate and take it that security is everybody’s business. With synergy, we will be able to improve in what we are doing.” He said.

The Chief of Army Staff continues his visit tomorrow as he declares open the Doctrinal Development Conference with the theme “Capacity Building of the Nigerian Army in Doctrinal Development for Effective Training Operations in a Joint Environment”.

