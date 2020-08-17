Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant-General Tukur Burutai ‎has yesterday inspected the ongoing project for the construction of a new brigade command situated at Yargaba town under Dutse the state capital of Jigawa.

Lieutenant-General Burutai said the barrack is part of the army’s strategic plan to fortify the state against possible incursions by terrorists and other criminalities.

Burutai who spoke at the jigawa government house during a courtesy visit to the governor declared that ‎the barrack when completed will serve as buffer against insurgents explaining that the state is within the front-line states.

He said there were reports of series of arrests in the past of fleeing insurgents within the state which is why a whole battalion would be relocated to Jigawa.

He solicited for the support of the state government to address some of the challenges being faced at the barrack with additional blocks of buildings and other operational offices .

On his part, the governor Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar commended the army for their timely intervention in addressing the herders/farmers persistent clashes in Guri and Hadejia local government areas along Yobe state.

Badaru said, “we in Jigawa would not be part of those that play politics with the security of peoples lives‎”, explaining that, “just about six years ago we cannot even perform worships in congregation for fear of attacks”, he declared.

The governor assured that the state will soon provide a command secondary school dedicated to the military‎.

Earlier, the emir of Dutse Alhaji Muhammad Nuhu Sunusi beg the chief of Army Staff to complete the barracks within the shortest possible time to complement the police in the state.