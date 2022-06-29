From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya, has urged serving and retired military officers to work in collaboration to win the war against Boko Haram, banditry and kidnapping in the country.

Gen Farouk disclosed this in Jos on Tuesday during the regimental dinner night for the year 2021 retired officers colonel and below in 3 Division area of responsibility, held at the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba Jos, Plateau State.

Represented by the General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Maj Gen Ibrahim Ali urged the retired personnel to take advantage of the welfare and medical facility provided by the Nigerian Army to access medical treatment in other to provide more valuable services for the nation.

“I must commend you all for the remarkable achievements you made while in active service to the nation through the army. I wish to also assure you that the Nigerian Army remain grateful for the services you have rendered in defence of our fatherland.

“This celebration should also be taken as an avenue to thank the Almighty God for the grace given to you to render distinguished and meritorious services to our nation in the quest to restore peace and harmony to our beloved country.

“I urged you all never to rest on your oars even in retirement until this war is brought to an end on favour of the Armed Forces and by extension our nation.”

Farouk intimated the retired personnel of the efforts being made by the army to re-engage the services of qualified retired/discharged personnel to draw more from their wealth of priceless experience and professionalism in the interest of peace and harmony in the country.

He assured that the expertise of the retired personnel is highly needed to enhance the fighting efficiency of the Nigerian Army in the ongoing numerous operations across the country.

“The Army is still open to your valuable contributions towards attaining the constitutional mandate and would always welcome your support in that regard.”

Former General Officer Commanding 3 Division and ex-Commander of the Special Task Force, Major. Gen Hassan Umoru who was the special guest of honour commended the retired personnel for contributing meaningfully to the peace of the nation.

“The tradition of celebrating and honouring retired personnel is one of the significant customs that the Nigerian Army cherishes. This is because, it creates a very good atmosphere of unity, comradeship, belonging and promotes a brotherly bond for both serving and retired officers.

“Significantly, it gives retired officers who meritoriously served the country and contributed meaningfully to peace and security. A successful retirement for service is a gratifying phase in the life of a military officer.”

Gen Umoru urged them to always be conscious of their health and contributes their quota to the advancement of peace and unity anywhere they found themselves.

The Chief of Army Staff had earlier held a valedictory Buffet in honour of discharged soldiers in 3 Division Area of responsibility.