By BOLAJI OKUNOLA

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, has lauded the development of the game of Polo in the Nigeria, stating the game will help Nigerian Navy officers build camaraderie capable of strengthening the nation’s defence.

Admiral Gambo made the declaration at the maiden Chief of Naval Staff Cup which ended late Saturday, at the Lagos Polo Club, Ikoyi, Lagos, revealing that the competition is another unique opportunity given to the Navy to further contribute to the growth and development of the equestrian sport in Nigeria.

In his words: “ I’m delighted to be here today. I appreciate the president of the club for the honour done on me while also acknowledging the support of other naval staff.

“It is on good authority that British naval officers introduced the game of polo to Nigeria on the turf of the Lagos Polo Club.

“So, the Lagos Polo Club and the navy family have come a long way and the relationship will only get better.

“I am happy to state that the Nigerian Navy remains committed and will continue to nurture the relationship with Lagos Polo Club for our mutual benefits.”

Admiral Gambo thanked the President of the Lagos Polo Club, Ayo Olashoju, and other executive members for instituting the CNS Cup as one of the trophies to be competed for in the club, saying that, “I have no doubt that the entire Nigerian Navy sport family will continue to cherish this moment.”

The CNS said it was in 2021 that the Nigerian Navy was introduced to the game of polo by the Nigerian Army’s 21 Guards Brigade Polo Club.

“Since then, the service has not relented and early this year, the Nigerian Navy polo team competed in the Port Harcourt polo tournament and won its first trophy.

“Unlike individual sports, the game of polo highlights the importance of building strong communication, developing leadership skills and team work among the players.

“These attributes are quite instructive regarding the development of camaraderie needed to foster synergy and team work among personnel,” Gambo said.

The CNS pledged continued commitment to ensure that the relationship between the navy and the Lagos Polo Club is sustained at mutual benefits.

Gambo expressed appreciation to the President of the Lagos Polo Club, Mr. Ayo Olashoju, the club captain and other executive members, who organised the tournament.

In a similar vein, he said that the game would equally boost military-civilian relationship, a valuable force multiplier to gain the support of the civil populace in pursuit of national security objectives.