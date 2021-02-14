From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Chief of Naval Staff Awwal Z. Gambo at the weekend hailed Kwara state Governor AbdulRaman Abdulrazaq for the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

The naval chief said peace is a major contributor to the success of any developmental project.

Rear Admiral Gambo said this in Offa, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara state at the commissioning of 12-bedroom girls hostel of Navy Officers Wives Association (NOWA) Secondary School.

Represented by Director, Naval Education Commodore IA Mohammed, Admiral Gambo added that “I also want to use this opportunity to thank the stakeholders in the education community in the state.

“The success of NOWA secondary school is as a result of your support and patronage. The peaceful environment is a major contribution to any success and as such I most humbly thank Governor Abdulrazaq, local government area chairman and the Olofa of Offa Oba Muftau Gbadamosi for the peace and continuous support.”

In a remark, Oba Gbadamosi said the community was ready to assist any initiative that is progressive in the community.

Represented by the Ojomu of Offa, Chief Bayo Akinlola, the monarch said “Offa community is poised to support any developmental projects and initiatives championed by organisations and individuals that a progressive and willing to uplift and upgrade the ambience in which we dwell and thrive.

“We have proven to the world that we are a community of equity and Justice as enshrined in our ancestral panegyrics. The good people of Offa are grateful to NOWA for these projects in ameliorating the hardship of students while staying in school.”

Also speaking outgone NOWA President Theresa Ibas said that the project was borne out of the need to address the increasing accommodation problems of the students as well as improve students learning environment.