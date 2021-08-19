Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, the Chief of Naval Staff, on Wednesday urged youths in the country to plug the gaps in National Security.

Gambo, who was represented by Rear Adm. Sanusi Ibrahim, the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, gave the advice at a two-day debate/quiz and STEM competition to mark the fifth edition of the Chief of Naval Staff annual (CNS) competition, held in Port Harcourt.

He stated that the 2021 competition tagged, “Education as a catalyst for youth development and national security”, was designed to provide a platform on which the Nigerian Navy welfare Secondary Schools test their academic might, debate topical issues and showcase their ingenuity in science and technology.

“This is in consonance with the importance the Nigerian Navy places on youth mentoring and empowerment, as preconditions for national security and nation building.

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world’ and as Mahatma Gandi said “Be the change you want to see in the world.

“I, therefore, urge you all to put in your best at studying as you return to your various schools and aim to make positive impacts to improve your life, your school and your country,” he said.

He observed that the fifth annual debate/quiz and the Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) would build bridges between students, the teachers and their schools.

“I am impressed by their performance this year, we will look at their ideas, see a way to collaborate with research institutes and use them to cover up the gaps in national security,” he said.

In his speech, Cdr. Isa Ahmed, the Director of Naval Education, stated that the theme of the event was apt to close the gap in national security.

Ahmed stated that the students were given the task of identifying two issues that were challenges to the nation and their solutions as they proffered insecurity and food security, against the background of armed banditry and kidnapping nationwide.

“In terms of the solution to insecurity that bedevils us as a nation, we saw the school that provided houses that has security gadgets, they proposed ships that can bring down any thing that will pose a threat to our dear nation.

“We saw them providing robots, AUV vehicles, wherein security men can go and face these armed bandits without being present.

“They showcased drones, where radio could be used to gather information, to enhance and solve the issue of insecurity in our dear nation,” he stated.

In her speech, Ahmed Adijoke, one of the students from the Nigerian Navy Secondary School in Kogi, who spoke on behalf of the participants, advised the schools that came fourth and fifth to have in mind that there were no losers, no winners, since their school motto was ‘onward together’.

“We went through a lot of training to emerge one of the winners today, we appreciate the Chief of Naval Staff, the Director of Naval Education and all our school commandants who made this year’s Quiz/Debate and STEM competition a reality,”Adijoke said.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the Port Harcourt Navy Secondary School, the Ogbomosho Secondary School, the Okura Navy Secondary School and the Nigerian Navy Military Secondary School, participated in the competition.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the Chief of Naval Staff’s award, the Director for Education award, the Commandant’s award and trophies to the winners of the competitions. (NAN)