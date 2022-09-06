From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group under the auspices of Samaru Community Development Progressive Forum (SCDPF),Zaria ,Kaduna State has commended the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari for the responsibility and maturity he has brought to the office since he assumed duty .

The Forum also acknowledged the manner the former Nigerian academic and diplomat has handled affairs of the office without any controversy traced to him .

The Forum in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman, Muhammad Bala Zaria and Secretary ,Mallam Mustapha Faisal said it resolved to single out the Chief of Staff as a former member of the community,who has not only proved to be a worthy ambassador , but has adequately represented the Samaru community well .

It stated , “What Nigerians demand from political leaders are good governance and political Will to implement campaign promises for growth and development of the country.”

“We are urging all political leaders , especially Alumni members of various institutions holding public offices to emulate the former Ahmadu Bello University ,Zaria Lecturer .

“From information gathered by our research unit , lots of federal government programmes seen with the Samaru and Zaria communities as well the northern states had a touch of Gambari’s influence”.

The Forum noted that the past and present contribution to supporting the community in terms of educational growth for children of the community has helped to contain social evils.

However, the Forum advised Prof. Gambari to shun selfish detractors and remain focused in discharge of his duties and responsibilities.