Bauchi state government on Monday announced the appointment of Dr Ladan Salihu as the new Chief of Staff to Gov. Bala Mohammed.

Until his recent appointment, Salihu, a one time Director-General of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), was the Commissioner for Information in the state.

His new posting, announced by Malam Muktar Gidado, Media Aide to the Governor, was sequel to the sudden resignation of Alhaji Abubakar Kari, Chief of Staff to the governor.

A statement issued by Gidado and made available to newsmen on Monday in Bauchi, said Kari had voluntarily resigned his appointment,

He said Kari’ s resignation had been approved by Gov. Muhammed, while the appointment of Salihu to replace him, was with immediate effect. (NAN)