The Ohanazoeze family of Umuhu Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State has announced the transition of their patriarch, Chief Titus Ofulundenwa Ohanazoeze (Omeakachie). He was aged 85.

A statement signed by Chief Sunnex Ohanazoeze (Agujiegbe) on behalf of the family said that the deceased rites of passage will commence on Wednesday, February 24, with vigil/ mass at his compound by 5:00p.m.

A burial mass will be held on Thursday, February 25, in his compound and followed by internment and reception.

The family requests all guests to fully comply with COVID-19 protocols.