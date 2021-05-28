The Ukagwu family of Ahaba-Ukwu Autonomous Community, Ikwuano LGA of Abia State, has announced the burial ceremony of their son, Chief Okezie Ndudim Ukagwu, aged 62.

The deceased passed on to glory in Houston, Texas, on February 8, 2021, after a brief illness. His remains arrived Nigeria on May 14, 2021. Until his death, Okezie was a staff of the United Airlines in Houston Texas.

His burial will be officiated by United Evangelical Church, Ahaba-loko-Ahiaeke superintendency at Ahia Orie-Ukwu Market Square, Ahaba-Ukwu

His final burial holds on Saturday, May 29 at Chief Ukagwu’s compound, Umuete, Ahaba-Ukwu, Abia State. He is survived by his wife, children, sisters, brother, uncles, aunts, nieces, cousins and nephews.