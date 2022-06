A community leader Chief (DR) CFI Olaniyan JP will be buried on the 18th of June.

According to information realeased by the family, He will be buried at His hometown Odeomu in Osun state after church service at St David Anglican church Odeomu. He is survived by Wives, many children and great grand children

