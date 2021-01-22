The family of Ijedia Otite of Okpara Inland and Agbarho Ethiop East and Ughelli LGA, Delta State, have announced the death of Chief Godfrey Okpoto Otite (Chief of London).

Otite, the Ajokparose of Agbarho in Delta State, died peacefully in his residence in Nigeria.

Aged 95 years, he left behind 35 children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Prince Richard Efe Otite said burial arrangements will be announced soon by the family.