The House of Integrity Social Club was officially handed over by its president emeritus, Hon. Ossy Mbadinuju, to the new president of the club, Chief Paul Egbo (Akata), alongside the induction of two members, Chief Chiedozie C. Akamelu (Orighori Nnewi) and Chief Chibueze F. Nwabuikwu (Eze Obiaku Ihiala) into the club on December 20, 2019, at their end-of-the-year party.

House of Integrity is a coming together of individuals of like minds with the purpose of being their brother’s keeper. Duly registered with Corporate Affair Commission (CAC), it has been in existence since 2011. Its constitution guides members and objectively promotes unity, partnership, peaceful and harmonious coexistence, discipline and love among members.

It is a unique club to associate with, once an individual meets the admission criteria; the club has been in the forefront of humanitarian activities.

The leadership of the club, in its six years, was headed by Hon. Ossy Mbadinuju, whose first term of three years was rewarded with re-election for another term as the founding administration.

The event was graced by notable personalities, top businessmen and other dignitaries.

Congratulations, Hon. Paul Egbo (Akata), as chairman/president to pilot the new administration to greater heights for d next three years.

Long live HOUSE OF INTEGRITY, Long live members and friends of HOUSE OF INTEGRITY.