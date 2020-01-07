TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Chief Priest of Rumuji community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State simply identified as Ewuyeozi, and a young man, called Marshall, have been killed in a reprisal attack in the area.

The killing of the community’s chief priest occurred barely 24 hours after the murder of three members of a local vigilance group and another person.

Our correspondent gathered that the slain chief priest was alleged to have sponsored his son, who was among the masterminds of the killing of three members of Rundele Odogu Security Peace and Adversary Committee (ROSPAC) and a motorcycle rider in Rumuodogo community.

Marshall was alleged to be an informant to the hoodlums.

A community source, who craved to remain unnamed, confirmed the incident to the reporter.

He said after the corpses of the murdered local vigilance members were brought back to their camp at Rumuji, some individuals invaded the home of the chief priest and Marshall, who were said to be undergoing ROSPAC training and killed them.

The source said, although the area was calm, security agencies and members of Onelga Security Peace and Advisory Committee (OSPAC) and ROSPAC were patrolling round the communities

It would be recalled that, on Monday, suspected members of a cult gang operating in the area, reportedly laid ambush against three members of ROSPAC and an Okada rider and shot them dead.