In a celebration of life well spent and to mark the exit of a legend, the village of Ukpo, in Dunkofia LGA, Anambra State, witnessed a grand burial ceremony of its illustrious son, the late Chief Fidelis Ogugua Udenka (Ozo Ezenwa na Ukpo), alias Iti-Igwe.

Chief Fidelis Udenka hailed from Iruokwuemene-enu, Oranto village, Ukpo, Dunukofia LGA.

He was a notable businessman and philanthropist who touched the lives of many in his community. A renowned carpenter for lorries (911 trucks), his works always stood out with his Ite-Igwe (Iron pot) logo.

The funeral service on Friday, October 11, 2019, was honoured by dignitaries, politicians, businessmen, clergymen, traditional rulers and various social clubs. On Saturday, October 12, the burial ceremony continued with condolences from families and friends, and a cultural fiesta that displayed great masquerades and dance troupes from Anambra and beyond.

Chief (Dr.) Emeka Udenka and family expressed profound gratitude to everyone who contributed to make the burial of their late father a success.