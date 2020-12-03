From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr. Kalu Kalu Agu has asked a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to stop the planned National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party slated for December 8, pending the final resolution of the legal battle on the legality of the dissolution of Adams Oshiomhole led National Working Committee (NWC).

The court was also asked to stop the party from embarking on membership registration and revalidation allegedly aimed at deregistering the chieftain for instituting court action against the party.

In a motion on notice filed yesterday in Abuja, Agu also sought for order of the court voiding and setting aside the notice of NEC meeting issued by Senator Akpan Udoedehe, on the ground that he has no power to do so.

The motion filed on his behalf by his counsel, Ukpai Usurp, was predicated on Order 24 Rules 1.2.3.and 4 of the federal high court.

In a 69-paragraph affidavit in support of the motion, the APC chieftain claimed to be a foundation member of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) which later transformed into APC along with others and later became Youth Leader of the party in Abia State.