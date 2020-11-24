Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Government said it has not conferred a first-class status on a traditional ruler, the Dagwom Rwey of Jos South, Da. Nga Dangyang.

The Commissioner of Information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang said the attention of the State Government has been drawn to news making rounds that Government has conferred a first class status on the traditional ruler.

“The attention of the Plateau State Government has been drawn to news making round in the social media and and other platforms to the effect that the Government has conferred a first class status on the Dagwom Rwey of Gyel, Da Nga Dangyang, and other traditional rulers of the Berom extraction.

“The purported news claims to have quoted the Secretary of the Government of the State, Professor Danladi Abok Atu to as issuing a statement to that effect.

“Government would want to state categorically and in unmistakeable terms that the said development is fake news which should be discountenanced as a figment of imagination of the authors.”

Manjang explained that there are procedures on the upgrade of traditional institutions which this administration has not only respected, but strengthened.

He Government will not take any action that will bring its reputation and integrity to ridicule.

“Government hereby warns rumour mongers and fake news merchants to desist from such actions or have themselves to blame.

“Security agents have therefore been directed to apprehend culprits and prosecute same to serve as deterrent to others.The Government also calls on all law abiding citizens to go about their lawful duties.”