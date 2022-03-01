From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Olubadan–designate, Lekan Balogun, who would be officially installed as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday March 12, by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has said Ibadan chieftaincy titles would not be for sale during his reign.

He gave the assurance during a meeting held by the Olubadan-in-Council at his Alarere residence in Ibadan, yesterday, which he presided over. Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, Tajudeen Ajibola, made this known when he briefed newsmen after the meeting by the Olubadan Advisory Council, saying the council agreed with Olubadan on his decision and also set standards for chieftaincy appointment in Ibadanland, which spreads across 11 local government areas.

“Henceforth, any aspiring Baale, Mogaji and Jagun in Ibadanland must pass integrity test and possess record of past contributions to the ancient metropolis before appointment. The decision was in tandem with the policy of the new Olubadan that Ibadan chieftaincy titles would not be for sale during his reign. So, the expectant Baale, Mogaji or Jagun would be screened by the members of the Olubadan-in-Council before appointment,” Ajibola said.

The council also addressed other issues, including the coronation ceremony billed for next Friday and the promotion of the ‘High Chiefs’ in the Olubadan line, occasioned by the elevation of Balogun to the Olubadan stool.

Ajibola said the meeting, held at the instance of the new Olubadan, expanded the coronation committee with the nomination of Osi Balogun, Lateef Adebimpe; Ekerin Balogun, Olubunmi Isioye; Ekerin Olubadan, Abiodun Kola-Daisi; and Ekarun Olubadan, Hamidu Ajibade.

Two Baales (village heads), Oniroko of Iroko, Olasunkanmi Abioye and Baale Ajia Olorungbuji, Oladepo Suleiman, were also nominated among the new members and that their names would be sent to the state government for inclusion in the coronation committee