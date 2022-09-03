From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A human rights activist based in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Adewumi Taiwo Babalola, has dragged Mr Sunday Awe before an Ekiti State High Court to challenge his selection and installation as the Obanla of Ilupeju-Ekiti.

In suit number HAD/121/2022, the rights activist is challenging the choice of Awe as the Obanla of Ilupeju-Ekiti arguing that his installation contravened the tradition of the town.

Also joined in the suit are the chairman of Ilupeju-Ekiti Kingmakers, Chief Taju Babalola, the Secretary, Oye Ekiti Local Government Area and the Ekiti State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The claimant sought among other reliefs that the selection and nomination of the first respondent, Sunday Awe as the Obanla of Ilupeju-Ekiti should be reversed as it is against the established norms, traditions and customs of Ilupeju-Ekiti.

According to the claimant, the first respondent is not a member of the Akingbade ruling house of Ilupeju-Ekiti but an Offa indigene from Kwara State and as such not entitled to the position.

He is also challenging his exclusion from the screening exercise which he described as wrongful, illegal and a breach of his right to a fair hearing, saying that the sudden twist, reversal and/or manoeuvring of the date and venue for the screening of applicants without due notices to the plaintiff was illegal, null and void.

The human rights activist who urged the court to nullify the selection and installation of Awe as Obanla of Ilupeju-Ekiti equally urged the court to stop him from parading himself as Obanla of Ilupeju-Ekiti and declare the position vacant.