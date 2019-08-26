Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described former Super Falcon’s striker, Ifeanyi Stephanie Chiejine, who passed on at 36 as a worthy ambassador of Nigeria with her dexterity on the field and providing leadership for the team as the first captain.

The president who expressed sadness over her death, commended her patriotism in playing for the country at three World Cup tournaments and two Olympic finals.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in statement commiserated with the family, friends, and fans of the late footballer.

The president condoled with the Super Falcons and sports authorities over the loss of the dedicated and passionate player who made history as the youngest player in the Women’s World Cup in 1999.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and grant her family the fortitude to bear the loss.