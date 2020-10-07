Publisher and CEO of Sportspro News in Ilorin, Bayour Issah, says newly-appointed First Assistant Coach of the Super Falcons, Ann Chiejine, will surely win laurels in her new assignment.

While speaking with newsmen in Ilorin on Tuesday, Issah described the former national goalkeeper as a coach who embodies all the good attributes.

”These are attributes that will advance the enivable position of the team on the continent and the world at large,” he said.

Issah said Chiejine’s meteoric rise from being a player to a coach would help her to be an efficient coach.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chiejine was recently appointed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as the first Assistant Coach of the Falcons.

She will be assistant Randy Waldrum alongside Wemimo Olanrewaju, Second Assistant Coach, and Auwar Makwalla, the Goalkeepers’ Trainer.

A former coach of Romanian top league side CS Negrea Resita, Chiejine holds CAF Licence A and B in coaching.

She has attended courses at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) and outside the country, and she is presentIy a CAF Instructor for women football alongside Eucharia Uche.

The mother of three featured in three FIFA Women’s World Cup (1991,1995 and 1999), and one Olympic Games for the Super Falcons.

She was part of the Nigerian women team which won the African Women’s Championship in 1998, 2000, 2002 and 2004.(NAN)