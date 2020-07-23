Jideofor Ebe

Honourable Chijioke Leonard Ugwueze was an engma, a self made man. He was not born with silver spoon yet he worked himself up the ladder to dine with the nobles. At the age of age 35, he was already well established in business and politics.

His early rise was unprecedented and astonishing. He was a philanthropist, a humanist and a bridge builder. He promoted politics of inclusiveness and equally propagated the ideal of a generational shift in political leaderships in Enugu Eas/ Isi-Uzo, Federal Constituency and in entire Enugu State.

NHe was part of the initiators and firm supporters of zoning policy in both Isi-Uzo Local Government and in Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, an arrangement that has made the constituency the most peaceful one in the whole state. As a matter of fact, EnuguEast/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency has recorded the least post election litigations since the birth of this current political dispensation.

Chijioke could best be described as a man of many parts. He was an outstanding farmer just as he was a successful entrepreneur and politician. From Vegetables to livestock farming, he exhibited tremendous energy and skills in making his marks felt in their production and marketing. Just like in all his endeavours, he broke barriers in these areas and ensured that his products were marketied beyond the borders of Enugu State.

His zeal and enterpreneural skills pushed him to establish and run a polyethylene production factory, Leomakz Integrated Services Nigeria Limited. And testimonies abound as to how he employed uncommon energy and devotion to nurture the micro firm to a huge industry. With this he was able to engage hundreds of people, including expatriates, as employees.

Aguiyi, as he was popularly called among friends and associates, was indeed an astute politician. From the very humble beginning as the local government assistant secretary of the People’s Democratic Party , (PDP) to member of the Enugu State House of Assembly, he exhibited political sagacity.

But he did not just jump to the House. He rose steadily through the political ladder by serving the party and the government of Enugu State at various capacities.

He distinguished himself as supervisor for Agriculture and thereafter elevated to become the chairman of Isi-Uzo (Central) Development Area. He humbly served as the special assistant to the chairman of the Local Government on political matters after which he was elected the chairman of PDP in Isi-Uzo local government.

As a community leader, he applied his political influence and economic magnanimity in the progress and development of his immediate community, Ikem and the society at large. He was no doubt one of the opinion moulders in Ikem, Isi-Uzo and beyond. It is in recognition of his numerous contributions that he was honoured with chieftaincy tittles at home and in other communities of Enugu State.

But that’s not all about the man Chijioke, for he was one at peace and in love with his creator. From membership and leadership of the Catholic charismatic renewal movement in his then local church at Ikem, he joined the Assemblies of God Church Ikem but moved to Winners church as he became resident in Enugu, the state capital. In all, he remained a devout Christian as evident in the unification of his family through prayer meetings.

Chijioke was humble but courageous. He was as intelligent as he was industrious. Many will attest to his philanthropic gestures. But he had his faults as human some of which are quick temper and impatience but never failed to apologize when he realised he was at fault.. He was always in a haste but that could as well partly account for hi sundary achievements in a relatively brief lifespan.He cared a lot for the widows and the down trodden.

Perhaps his background as one who was not born into affluence must have influenced his empathy for the less privileged people in his immediate society. His late father, chief Joseph Ugwueze-Agbor was a great disciplinarian who didn’t spare the rod to shape the future of his children. Born on 27th day of February, 1971 Late Honourable Chijoke Ugwueze began his early education at Hill-Top primary school Ikem-Uno along with his peers, though his parents were not literate. His quest for education took him to community secondary school, Ikem-Uno from where he gained admission to read English/Education at the federal college of education Eha-Amufu. But he was not done, for after a brief stint into economic and political murky waters, he enrolled into the Enugu State University of Science and Technology to obtain first degree and Masters in political science.

Chijioke did not have long history as a bachelor as he got married at a considerable early but right age. This was partly because he met his heartthrob, Amaka and wasted no time in engaging and marrying her. Chijioke (Jnr), Chukwubuikem, Chinecherem and Chikamso are human evidential proof of that blessed marriage. Needless to say that his love for his immediate and extended family knew no bounds.

As was typical of him, he battled his ailment and practically refused to be on sick bed. In fact, as a close ally l can’t remember seeing him spent a night in any hospital on admission iduring his life time. And so when on the 19th day of June,2020 it became inevitable that he was going to spend not just one but many nights on admission, first at the Niger foundation hospital and subsequentl referral to Enugu State University Teaching hospital, he quietly submitted to the cold hands of death.