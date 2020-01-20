Super Falcons midfielder, Rita Chikwelu netted her first goal for Madrid Ladies, as they beat visiting Athletic Bilbao 4-1 in the Spanish women’s Primera Iberdrola on Sunday.

Chikwelu who made her second appearance for Madrid Ladies, scored to make it 2-0 in the eight minute.

The win was Madrid’s first win since 29 September 2019, after going 11 straight games without a win.

Other scorers for Madrid Ladies are Antonia, Geyse and Laura.

Athletic Bilbao’s goal was scored by Lucia Garcia which made it 3-1.

The win took Madrid Ladies to 12th on 15 points in the 16-team league table.

Meanwhile, compatriot Charity Adule netted the winner for Eibar as they overcame Parquesol 1-0 in Sunday’s Reto Iberdrola encounter.

The Nigeria striker had scored seven goals in her previous 12 matches, with her last in Eibar’s 4-0 win over Sporting Gijon on January 5.

Having missed being on the scoresheet in a 4-2 win at Osasuna last week, Adule ensured her second-half strike was enough to help the hosts secure their fourth win in a row this season.

The 26-year-old, who was in action for 68 minutes, has now scored eight goals in 13 matches this season for Iker Dorronsoro’s side.