Monica Iheakam

Super Falcons midfielder, Rita Chikwelu has continued her scintillating form in the Spanish women league, netting a brace in Madrid Ladies 1-3 away win against Espanyol yesterday.

The goals scored in the 12th and 80th minutes of proceedings brings her goals tally to three goals in two games for Madrid Ladies.

The former Nigeria captain attributed her team’s away win yesterday to team work, twitting @Ritachikwelu; “Together we are stronger , Team work brings good result +3.

She was on song for Madrid last Sunday after scoring one of the goals to help the Madrid Ladies win 4-1 at home against Athletic Bilbao.

Chikwelu, who wears jersey number 22, spent 10 years in Sweden and has continued her impressive start in the Spanish women’s top flight leagues.