A total of 113 names of persons believed to be missing in Kano State from 2010 to date have been compiled by the Kano State Judicial Commission of Inquiry into cases of Missing persons in the state.

Chairman, of the commission, Justice Wada Abubakar, disclosed this figure during the presentation of the commission’s report to the governor of the state, Abdulahi Umar Ganduje yesterday.

He explained that during the course of their investigation, they attended to 186 witnesses and received a total of 99 memoranda and related documents from people across all walks of life.

He revealed that seven of the 10 children recovered from Onistha, Anambra State were reunited with their biological parents in Kano while three of them were not claimed by any parent in the state.

The three children were, on the advice of the commission handed over to the police in Anambra for reunification with their respective families, he stated.

Abubakar revealed that the commission had equally aided the recovery of three children who were kidnapped and taken to Lagos last January, adding that the children had been reunited with their families in Kano.

Justice Wada said that the name of one Amina Ibrahim Gara, a suspected kidnapper in the state, alongside her accomplices was mentioned severally by witnesses, recommending that her case, presently before court, should be reopened for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

Other names mentioned prominently during their public hearing of the commission included one Mrs Mercy Paul, Mr Paul Onwe, Habiba Mai Niqaf, Ebere Ogbodo, Love Ogar, he said adding that they should be charged to court.

The chairman applauded the state government for promptly setting up the commission, saying that it doused tension in the state given regard to the fact that those involved in the crime were from a particular section of the country.