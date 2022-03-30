From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A family court in Osogbo, Osun State, has sentenced a 35-year-old man, Ola Emmanuel, to 24 hours of community service for maltreating and inflicting injuries on his son.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command, dragged Emmanuel before the family court for alleged child abuse.

The State Commandant, Emmanuel Ocheja, in a release Wednesday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Atanda Olabisi, explained that the suspect was arrested for ‘maltreating’ his 6-year-old son.

The suspect who was said to be a divorcee was arrested at his residence at Temitope Street, Oke-Oniti, Osogbo.

The suspect was said to have explained that he prepared beans, served the little boy his own portion and kept the remaining for himself to be eaten when he returns from work; only to get home and discover that his son had finished the entire meal.

Apparently infuriated by the action of the boy, the suspect descended on him and inflicted injuries on his body.

The NSCDC said it gathered that the victim had been subjected to regular torture and abuse by his father, noting that the body of the boy was full of scars and wounds sustained as a result of frequent torture.

‘After an investigation by the Anti Human Trafficking, Irregular Migration and Gender-Based Unit of the NSCDC, Emmanuel was arraigned at a family court where he was sentenced to 24 hours of community service and the boy was ordered to remain in the custody of the Osun State Government at the Children’s Home,’ the NSCDC explained.