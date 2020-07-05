The well-intended assumption that a child has lots of years ahead may often be contributory to the neglect of a child’s health, sometimes with an erroneous belief that the child will recover whatever aspect of health he/she has lost with time– ‘It doesn’t matter, he/she is only a child and is still growing’ is a popular saying/belief especially amongst some people with little education and in rural areas. Promotion of child health, as well as prevention of diseases from the cradle are very important aspects and ought to start before a child is born. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), ‘health is the state of complete physical, mental and social wellbeing and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.’ Maintaining balance in all aspects of health by viewing an individual as a whole implies that the absence of disease doesn’t necessarily mean a person is in perfect health. Child health is all-embracing as it includes every area of a child’s life, especially as it affects the child’s health either positively or negatively and significantly how it can affect the health of individuals as adults later in life. Preconception, intrauterine, postnatal, early and late childhood as well as the adolescence period among others are times when care can be offered and quality of care gotten at these times may determine the quality of health a child will have for life.

Generally, several factors determine the health of a child such as access to health care, biological, genetic, social and health-related behaviours among others. Social determinants of child health, described as social and economic conditions in which a child is born, grows, lives, works, constitute a very essential part of a child’s health. It is however, not usually given the attention it requires for its vital contribution in shaping the child’s future. The impact of closer factors like health behaviours and more distal factors like education and income of parents, as well as religion and cultural belief, through complex processes, may be felt over time across generations. Social determinants can increase or decrease the risk of disease and could support systems that exist to maintain health and manage illnesses or otherwise. Among the many remarkable features of an ideal society, there exists health equity which gives all children the chance to attain their full potential irrespective of social class. The choice to make healthy choices still lies with individuals irrespective of social imbalances that may exist within a system. For instance, there are situations where people in the higher social class make poorer choices towards their health than those considered to be on a lower socioeconomic level.

Childhood, a period between birth and adulthood, means more to children than being just a period during which they require parental/adult supervision and guidance. It represents a phase of life with great potentials for them to grow and develop, which could be easily overlooked by adults. The early childhood period is a very crucial phase of development, mostly regarded as the most important and a time in which significant disruptions can limit normal advancement of a person. Studies show that early childhood encounters may become biologically embedded and eventually create functional patterns which affect wellbeing and behaviour positively or negatively. However, the effects are not always set in stone. A common question may be ‘what is significant disruption?’ ‘Significant’ is subjective and vary among individuals, hence there is a need to take utmost care as to reduce the occurrence of disruptions. A damage (physical, emotional, social, mental) suffered early in life may cause permanent impairment as well as impact upon generations to come in harmful ways.

The quality of stimulation and support a child has, as well as how well the child is nurtured within the social environment can affect the child’s development and overall health. Programs that encourage early childhood care can improve health, nutrition, education, self-reliance and problem solving skills among many others. If adequate nurturing for children is to be achieved, certain factors like adequate health, nutrition, caregiving, provision of early learning and safety, need to be closely considered.

Some recommendations include:

Planning a healthy pregnancy: Preconception care in women who intend to have children, which can be achieved through eating an adequate diet, supplementation where necessary( Folic acid), limiting alcohol intake, avoiding cigarette smoking and abuse of other drugs, effective management of existing medical conditions that could affect pregnancy in the would-be mother.

Parental/caregiver’s awareness on the requirements and stages of child development could help prepare them for every stage and improve the quality of care they render to their children. Caregivers can learn to identify a child’s needs, follow a child’s lead, assist the child develop focus and be supportive of a child’s explorative activities within safe limits.

Ensuring the child receives appropriate vaccination and attends regular doctor’s visit as scheduled/recommended by specialist to maintain health as well as detect any abnormalities for early intervention when necessary.

Providing healthy diet, encouraging kids to stay active and adopt healthy habits, as well as giving responsive care could help embed a healthy lifestyle that could last into adulthood with great benefits to the individual.

Providing adequate protection for children especially during the early years, keeping harmful substances out of the reach of children and making the home/play area child-friendly and safe to prevent accidents is a good measure.

Monitoring kids’ activities, knowing who they are learning from( friends, relatives, media, environment) can help in early identification of behavioural problems or areas of abuse which may be detrimental to the child’s health. Showing love and support to children at all times can also have a positive influence on their behaviour and overall health.

Creating opportunities for early learning and development by providing appropriate learning and play materials is advised. Play-based learning in the early stages plays helps children develop better motor, sensory and problem-solving skills among other benefits.

Family and community support should be made available to kids. Government policies and programs that promote child health should be implemented and monitored to obtain effective outcomes. Family support programs which provide support for parents/caregivers can be of great help in promoting child health, preventing diseases and improving the quality of care given to a child if such programs encouraged and sustained. Programs that support maternal nutrition and mental health can be beneficial due to the close relationship between maternal and child health.

To conclude, it is the duty of individuals, communities and government to support the improvement of the health of children as doing so has numerous benefits even in national development.