Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation in Osun State, Funke Egbemode, hascalled on the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to set up a failed parent’s tribunal to restore traditional family values.

She also charged media professionals to refocus their agenda setting responsibility towards the problem by calling the society’s consciousness to the collapsed family values.

While declaring open a four-day step-down training on the elimination of child labour for NOA staff and media professionals in Osogbo, yesterday, Egbemode said Osun government was committed to abolishing the practice of child labour in the society, especially across the agricultural and mining sector.

“Villages, towns, communities and even nations fail first from the home. Regardless of the terminologies, we have adopted to describe them, the ills in our society are a failure of parenting.

“We all must work together to focus on what the actual problems are, and it begins with everyone of us. We are in a lot of trouble that didn’t start and won’t end with child labour. These failures are not what we lay at the doorsteps of the government.

“Of course, we can issue a statement from the government banning child labour, we can push for the National Assembly to pass a law making it a capital offence to use children for labour; but the question that follows is that how exactly will one more law among several others change the attitude of people?

“The NOA really needs to consider setting up a failed parents tribunal. Some parents are as bad as bandits, and what they inflict on the society is what we are grappling with in different sectors and spheres of our social life.

“The purpose of the tribunal will be to educate such parents with sufficient illustrations and visual materials on the implications of reckless handling of children, who are expected to assume leadership in the society in a few years.

“For the media, let us pay more attention to parenting columns and issues, and less attention to interviews and breaking news about politicians,” Egbemode said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.