From Adanna Nnamami, Abuja

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, Tuesday, said child labour remains a major threat to child development in Nigeria, despite legislative measures taken by the government at various levels to curb it.

The First Lady also said the government is implementing vigorously, the National Children School Feeding Programme which is the major plank of the battle to fight Child Labour, increasing children school enrollment and preventing children dropping out of schools.

Aisha spoke at the occasion of the National Children Conference in Commemoration of the 2022 World Day Against Child Labour (WDACL), held at the State House, Abuja.

She said: “Worthy of note too is the adoption of the child rights law and other protective laws by governments at the state level as also playing a critical role in militating against child labour.

“I have to admit that there are a lot of activities in this sector which have led to considerable difference in the area of awareness creation among parents, children and even schools.

“My Future Assured as you know has done very much in this regard especially through advocacy. I call on us all to do more because we are getting more victims and also the circumstances leading to child labour still subsist.

“The eradication of child labour however requires a systemic approach and effective policies to strengthen social protection systems, education, and decent work opportunities for parents and caregivers to address the conditions that drive child labour.

“While today’s event stands primarily to celebrate these children, it also provides the avenue to call for increased investment in social protection systems and schemes to establish solid social protection floors and protect children from child labour.

She further expressed belief that a multi sectoral approach will help in eradicating child Labour in Nigeria.

“It is in this regard that the government has put in place social security programmes as highlighted by earlier speakers to dissuade all shades of child labour in addition to diversifying the economy through agricultural revolution and strengthening the social security system to reverse poverty as a predisposing factor in this light.”

Earlier on, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige said Child Labour has become a scourge in Nigeria.

“Several children find themselves on the streets, forced to make a living, with others employed in industrial complexes, and hazardous environments. Statistics revealed there are about 15 million child workers as at 2020, according to the ILO, with the UN warning that the absence of mitigating strategies could see an increase of children engaged in Child Labour by the end of 2022. This of course, will most certainly have massive implications in the near future.

According to Ngige, some of the factors hindering the fight against child labour include poverty, poor school enrollment and cultural-religious factors.

Others are skills gaps, ignorance and inadequate

He however, noted that considerable efforts are being made to deal with the menace.

“Most notably the adoption and ratification of ILO Conventions 138 and 182 on Minimum Age and Worst forms of Child Labour respectively; the passage of the Child Rights Act into law to domesticate the Convention on the Rights of the Child, with adoption by about 30 state governments; the implementation and enforcement of National Action Plan on Child Labour, Prohibition and Elimination of Forced Labour, Modern Slavery, and Human Trafficking in workplaces spearheaded by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment. Also the National Steering Committee, as well as State Steering Committees, and Desk Officers on Child Labour were established at all levels of government and institutional levels to translate the provisions of the 5-year National Action Plan. In spite of all these, we require more collaboration and partnerships to confront the task ahead of us.” He said

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry Of Labour And Employment, Daju, Kachollom expressed hopes that the theme and activities lined up for the year’s commemoration of World Day Against Child Labour, would stimulate and drive passion and collective action towards

improving the future of Nigerian children through enhanced Social Protection.

“This, no doubt is a clarion call to us all to support the child in the best way possible. A society that neglects the child has not only traded off its future but more importantly its values and glory. Such a society would, in just a matter of time, lose its identity. It is about the future of these children and the future of the country.” She said.