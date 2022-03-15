By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has said that the child found with a dispatch rider was not stolen, but was taking a rider with the rider.

The police said the child’s mother confirmed that the child was taking away for a ride with her consent.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, in a statement, said: “On March 11, a video of a dispatch rider accused of concealing a suspected stolen child in a courier box went viral on the social media, causing apprehension.

“Although the incident was not reported at any police station, Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, directed that the incident be investigated immediately.

“In compliance with the directive, investigation was initiated which led to the discovery of the scene.

“Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the child was not stolen after all, and that he was not kept in the courier box as alleged by the mob.

“The child’s mother, Lovina Biturs, was contacted. It was then revealed that the child was actually taken away and put on the dispatch motorbike by the rider with the consent of his mother.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“According to the mother, the 10-month-old baby is fond of the rider who is a relative and a neighbour, and was crying uncontrollably when he (rider) wanted to go pick up something in the neighbourhood. To pacify the baby, his mother allowed him to go with the rider.

“Passersby who saw the child with the rider, along the Sangotedo area, Ajah, on the said day, became suspicious and concluded that the child might have been stolen, raised the alarm which attracted a mob.

The mob subsequently pounced on the rider, beating him without finding out the truth.

“The dispatch rider, later identified as Williams Tadule, was said to have been rescued by the Chairman of the Sunview Estate, Sangotedo”.

The Commissioner of Police, has, therefore, warned members of the public against any form of jungle justice as such uncivilised action has grave consequences.