The Nigerian music scene is about to witness the entry of a teenage singing sensation and free stylist, Ayodele Bisi Daniels aka Reena.

With her sultry voice, 15-year-old Reena, daughter of famous OAP, Moyo Oyatogun, recently dazzled both judges and contestants to emerge overall winner at the just concluded Metro Cypher Song Contest.

Reena warmed her way into the hearts of the panel of judges and even fellow contestants when she freestyled to a beat provided by the producers.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

Unlike other talent shows, Metro Cypher organizers expected contestants to go beyond the norm of rendering set pieces they are already familiar with. Instead, they tested the spontaneity, creativity and skill of the contestants by providing them with a beat titled, Wild and expecting them to freestyle to it.

Difficult competition no doubt, but young Reena showed up strongly, rocking to the beat and rendering her lines seamlessly; coming in the mold of Eryka Badu, Lauryn Hills, Alicia Keys and Afro soul sensation, Tems combined. By the time she was done freestyling, the crowd including her co-contestants were yelling, ‘Reena is the winner, Reena is the winner, give her the Money’.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Reena comes from a family of media giants with unique voices. Her late grandfather was the renowned sports broadcaster and media icon, Walter Oyatogun of the NTA fame. Her father, Bisi Daniels, is a celebrity journalist who has held several positions in the media, including chairman, Editorial Board, Thisday Newspapers; while her mother is the velvet voiced On-Air-Personality, Moyo Oyatogun amongst others.

Pretty Reena has already got some works on vinyl. She wrote and sang her first single when she was just 13. She has recently released her second single titled, Your Somebody produced by Supreme Sounds JB and Avaman. She has performed at The Rainbow FM Independence Fiesta and Walky Talky’s held in October. The child prodigy’s heroes include Burna Boy, Teni, Ayra Star, Davido and Don Jazzy.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .