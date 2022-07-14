By Job Osazuwa and Chukwuma Umeorah

Perturbed by the high rate of child abuse across the country, the Child Protection Network (CPN) has sought collaborations from individuals and all relevant stakeholders to eradicate all forms of child abuse in Alimosho Local Government Area, Lagos and Nigeria in general.

At a one-day programme on creating awareness of child abuse and prevention with the theme, “Strengthening Stakeholders Pattern on Child Abuse Case Reporting and Management”, in Lagos, Rev Gabriel Oyediji, who is the CPN coordinator in Alimosho, said the LGA has the most reported cases of child abuse.

He said the body was poised at raising its voice in the defence of the innocent children in the area with the belief that powerless children need powerful voices so that they could be heard whenever they cry out.

He added that CPN was a charitable organisation working with other like minds with a zeal to identify, report and manage different magnitudes of child abuse and other forms of molestation.

Oyediji explained that the network was necessitated by the increase in the rate of child abuse and the outcry of victims and relatives for justice.

Lamenting that the network has been self-funding, he said for a more positive impact to be made on the abused and to prevent more from happening, there was a need for funding by governments, international agencies and corporate bodies.

He pointed out that CPN has been involved in massive awareness campaigns in schools, churches, mosques and markets.

He said that the aim of CPN is for people the general public to be aware of the ‘Child Right Law’ that protects victims, particularly children against several forms of abuse. He said such awareness would ensure that people know the consequences and be vigilant so as not to violate the law.

“When we go to schools to advocate and create awareness, the aim is to make sure that they are aware of the consequences of child abuse and put themselves on guard so that they won’t run in contrast with the law of the land,” he said.

Delivering a lecture, the state coordinator of CPN and executive coordinator, Bimbo Odukoya Foundation, Aderonke Oyelakin, urged all stakeholders, including the survivors, community leaders, family, the police, justice system, NGOs and other relevant agencies to always live up to their responsibilities in order to stop the rise of child abuse in the country.

She said many Nigerians have imbibed the culture of silence and allowed children to continue to be molested. She believed that maintaining silence was an indirect approval of the ugly act.

“We prevent and respond. But I believe that preventing the incident is far cheaper, better and safer for all of us. We need to be passionate about this struggle. We must put ourselves in the victims’ shoes because we never can tell who will be the next victim.

“As concerned citizens, we are expected to report to the appropriate authorities when we see a child being abused. It is our obligation to speak out and condemn the evil and it doesn’t matter whether the child is yours or not.

“We must build that level of trust and have a good rapport with the survivors so that they can be relaxed and narrate what transpired without any fear or favour,” Oyelakin said.

The lecturer stated that there must be zero tolerance for any nature of abuse, particularly by ensuring that perpetrators are speedily tried and punished. She said this would serve as a deterrent to others.

She also kicked against victim blaming and societal stigmatisation. She frowned on people easily judging and castigating the victim.

The body, which pledged not to relent in giving succour to the oppressed and vulnerable people in society, also gave awards to deserving Nigerians that have contributed in one way or the other in promoting the activities of CPN in touching lives.

Those in attendance were the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC), the Hausa community, students and teachers of schools in the local government and members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).