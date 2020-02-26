Gombe State House of Assembly on Wednesday set up a committee to review the bill for the domestication of Child Rights Act to conform with the religious and cultural tenets of the people of the state.

Alh. Abubakar-Sadiq Kurba, Speaker of the State House of Assembly made the disclosure while interacting with the newsmen in Gombe on Wednesday.

Kurba said the bill for the domestication of Child Rights Act had lingered in the assembly, adding that a committee had been set up to review and address the critical areas for its domestication in the state.

The speaker said as a representative of the people, members had sensitised their constituents and other rural communities on the importance of domesticating the act give more protection to the child.

“The bill was not intended to take over the right of parent over their children but to give the children protection and guarantee the safety of the child against all forms of violence,” he explained.

Kurba noted that domesticating the act would address the already rampant cases of rape of the underage and other cases of violence against children in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that in 2003, Nigeria adopted the Child Rights Act to domesticate the convention of the right of the child.

The act was created to serve as a legal document to protect children’s right and ensure parents and care givers took up their responsibilities to the child. (NAN)