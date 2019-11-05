Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The coalition of Civil Society (CSO) working on Mother, Neonatal and Child Health (MNCH) in Gombe State says that improving and increasing access to child spacing is an an effective way of preventing and reducing maternal mortality as well as infant, and child deaths.

The Chairman of the coalition Malam Alhassan Yahya made the disclosure while interacting with reporters on Monday in Gombe metropolis. He said it has been confirmed by health experts that with good child spacing mechanisms in place the death of mothers and children could be reduced by 40 percent.

Alhassan explained that Gombe State has in the last 5 years recorded improvement in the area of acceptance and subscription of women of childbearing age to child spacing.

“NDHIS confirmed that we have moved from 4 percent in 2013 to 17 percent in 2018. This is an improvement we have to celebrate as we are moving towards achieving the 22 percent target by 2020,” he said.

While celebrating, Alhassan called on the state government to make adequate provision and timely release of funds to increase access and coverage area. He also enjoined the media to support the project by enlisting and providing the public with useful information on child spacing.

“We wouldn’t have achieved what we are celebrating today without you the media men; however, we enjoin you to do more to save more mothers and their babies.”

Also speaking Mrs Rejoice Bala, the state focal person on child spacing, disclosed that the state with the support of donor agencies has embarked on the renovation of family planning facilities and that more equipment would be supplied after the renovation, which will improve the services in the local service area.

She said there is the need to sensitise community members to get rid of misconceptions affecting the project.

“We have made great efforts, we need to do more because the rate of maternal mortality is still high. There are unmet needs that need to be covered,” she said.

“We count on the state government to utilise internal and external opportunities as well as the release of budgeted funds for the project. We hope to see zero tolerance with zero death of child-bearing mothers in the state, and when we come together all these high indices would be reduced to the barest minimum,” Mrs Rejoice told reporters.