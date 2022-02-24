From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, yesterday, directed the Task Force on Human Trafficking and Smuggling of Migrants to commence immediate prosecution of those found complicit in trafficking children.

Ishaku gave the directive at the sensitisation against Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants organised by FIIAPP, in collaboration with Hope Afresh Taraba and NACTAL, in Jalingo.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Anthony Jellason, said that his earlier constitution and inauguration of the task force teams was his eminent response to the menace.

He commended the founders and other partners in the advocacy, and assured civil society groups that his administration will leave no stone unturned in eradicating the menace.

Earlier, the wife of the governor and First Lady of the state, Dr Anna Ishaku, expressed concern over the massive trafficking in children.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The first lady said that the Cameroon/Nigeria border has served as a trafficking route of persons and children from neighbouring local government areas.

She recalled that 72 children were intercepted from a trafficker in the state and thanked the partners for heeding to her yearnings and stepping up an awareness campaign against such menace.

Also speaking, National President, Network Against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour (NACTAL), Mr Abdulganiyu Abubakar, said that they were in Taraba to assist in eradicating the menace.

Abubakar commended the Taraba government for supporting the awareness campaign.