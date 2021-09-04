From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has visited and celebrated with a Prospective Corps Member (PCM) Ramatu Yunusa, who gave birth to a baby boy shortly after registering as a member of the 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream II service corps in Bayelsa State.

Expressing delight at the safe birth of the baby, when he visited her at the Bayelsa State Referral Hospital, Kaiama, a ten-minute drive from the NYSC Orientation Camp, General Ibrahim announced that the Scheme will settle the medical bills incurred by Ramatu and her baby.

NYSC Bayelsa State Coordinator Mrs. Ojugo Elizabeth, who briefed the Director-General, said that Ramatu was conveyed to the hospital as soon as she started showing signs of labour, adding that she gave birth to her child at 11:45 am September 2, 2021.

Similarly, hospital personnel that attended to Ramatu, including a Corps Medical Doctor, Mbanusi Chiebonam Clara, confirmed that both mother and baby were in good condition.

Speaking during the visit, Ramatu and her husband, Liman Aliyu Suleiman, both expressed appreciation over the support given to the family by the NYSC Management.

Meanwhile, the NYSC DG, has advised PCMs to be focused and hardworking to secure a prosperous future. He gave the advice at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Nonwa-Gbam, Tai, in Rivers State, enjoining them to be humble and avoid lifestyle of ego, pretence and self-deceit.

He also enjoined them to take advantage of the vast opportunities provided through the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme for self-employment and wealth creation.

The NYSC boss further reminded them that their potentials were huge and limitless, warning them to shun acts capable of putting them in harm’s way and truncating their journey to success.

“The oath of allegiance that would be administered on you would be binding, you must propagate the virtues of patriotism, discipline, hard work, unity and integration of Nigeria at all times as championed by the Scheme. Let me also warn you against unauthorised journeys and to be security conscious at all times, so as not to put yourselves in harm’s way. I challenge you to use social media to promote our unity and understanding,” he charged.

The DG was accompanied on the visit by the Ag. Director Special Duties, Alhaji Musa Abubakar.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.