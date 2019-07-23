Children Companion School, Aguda, Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos, has emerged champion in this year’s “Spell It Battle of Champions” grand finale. Held at Onos Events Centre, Ayobo, Lagos, on Saturday, July 6, 2019, the event saw contestants from the school beating 119 other contestants to clinch the coveted prize.

The competition which started some weeks ago with 5000 contestants from various schools in Lagos saw 120 pupils among whom are students of Children Companion School making it to the final held at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

But after more than 16 academic weeks of intense preparations comprising memorisation of spellings of more than 2000 English words in early morning drills, the school eventually emerged the winner.

Six of the 10 contestants that represented the school at the event, made it to the final and later gave the school the cumulative scores that enabled it to top others. It took the first and third positions respectively to clinch the golden medal.

While Zubair Hamida from the school stole the show as the star of the day by winning the first position with a prize tag of N300, 000 award, her colleague, Tomiwa Davies, won N50, 000 prize by coming third.