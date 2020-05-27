LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin

Raheem Tunji Olawuyi Ajulo-Opin, representing Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency has advised Nigerian students at various segments to be well prepared to take risks; in tackling challenges associated with governance and leadership.

Ajulo-Opin gave the advice in a message commemorating year 2020 Children Day in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government of Kwara on Wednesday

Ajulo-opin, who is also the House Committee Chairman on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, said there could not be any meaningful development without taking risks and tackling challenges.

The Federal lawmaker noted that it is high time Nigerian students in whatever capacity understudied the challenges to positively assume the mantle of leadership and move the nation forward.

“As presumed leaders of tomorrow you are expected to begin to imbibe and manifest those leadership characters and attitude at this formative school age.

“Although, the rot in the land across all spheres might be overwhelming, but with determination, zeal, commitment and a mind to do things differently, you can bring about the desired difference.

“As you celebrate another children day you should reflect on its significance and be part of those that are determined to steer the ship of this country back to the path of honour; dignity and prosperity.

“Because very soon, the mantle of leadership will be vested unto you.

You should be ready to take risks in learning the act of leadership and governance, for you to be useful to yourself and the country.

“Know where you are going and determine how to get there.

“Don’t shy away from taking challenges, as life in itself is full of risks.

“Take everything from life because if you fail to do so, life will take everything from you.

You should learn to imbibe those attribute of good leaders as honesty, diligence, loyalty, courage, spiritual depth, consistent and values driven while equipping yourself to be relevant academically.

You should also shy away from those attitude, characters associated with illicit and criminal acts in preserving your dignity, those of your parents and the country you represents.

This is the only way you can successfully assume the mantle of leadership and promote the desired good governance as potential future leaders.

The recent training of over 500 youths in our constituency on entrepreneurship development, skills and vocations is part of a larger youth developmental project for our youth to be self productive and reliance.

The training in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) was aimed at equipping the youths with relevant knowledge and information toward accessing various Federal Government’s credit facilities through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for them to become self productive.