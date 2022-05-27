By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged children to continue to dream of a better nation as education remains the veritable means of attaining a greater future.

Sanwo-Olu said this at 2022 Children’s Day Celebration Parade and Rally, themed:” A better Future for every child” held at the Police College, Ikeja, organised by the state Ministry of Education.

The governor who was represented at the occasion by the Secretary to the State Government, Folasade Jaji, said his administration had been committed to children well being as it had embarked on over 1,400 school projects.

Congratulating the children on the day, Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, said the Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration would continue work for a better future for children in the state regardless of any circumstance.

She thanked teachers, school administrators, and the state government for the commitment, investments, and genuine interest in improving the quality of education in the state as they provide the needs for children to meet their potential and excel while pcongratulating the Governor and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat for receiving the mandate to go ahead for the second term.

Stakeholders at the event said the state government had changed the narrative by increasing the budgetary allocation to education urging people to do more in protecting children as they remain focused and committed to achieve their dreams.